Kasich faces Friday deadline to sign budget, issue vetoes
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law. less Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation ... more COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. John Kasich faces a deadline of midnight Friday to sign the state's biennial budget and decide whether he will veto certain provisions included by the Legislature.
