Jury selection to resume in Ohio police shooting retrial
" Efforts to seat a jury for an Ohio police shooting retrial are set to resume after the judge said many potential jurors are "seriously concerned" about their safety if their names become known. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Thursday commented on responses to juror questionnaires in the racially charged murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.
