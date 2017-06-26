Jury seated in retrial of Ohio office...

Jury seated in retrial of Ohio officer who killed motorist

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Nine white jurors and three black jurors were seated Wednesday in Cincinnati for the murder retrial of a fired white police officer in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist, averting the possibility it would need to be moved. Judge Leslie Ghiz said jury selection in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court was "practically painless," after concerns over the effects of intense attention to the case of Ray Tensing, 27, the former University of Cincinnati officer whose first trial ended with a hung jury last fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 4 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 10
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Jun 20 McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Jun 20 ftw 3
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Jun 19 Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Jun 18 Campfire song 2
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Jun 18 Backroom healthcare 148
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,743 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC