Jury seated in retrial of Ohio officer who killed motorist
Nine white jurors and three black jurors were seated Wednesday in Cincinnati for the murder retrial of a fired white police officer in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist, averting the possibility it would need to be moved. Judge Leslie Ghiz said jury selection in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court was "practically painless," after concerns over the effects of intense attention to the case of Ray Tensing, 27, the former University of Cincinnati officer whose first trial ended with a hung jury last fall.
