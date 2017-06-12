Jury recommends death penalty in slay...

Jury recommends death penalty in slaying of ex-girlfriend

15 hrs ago

An Ohio jury has recommended that a man be put to death for abducting his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and killing her along an Ohio interstate. A jury in southwest Ohio's Warren County deliberated several hours Thursday before making the death penalty recommendation for 43-year-old Terry Froman, of Brookport, Illinois.

Chicago, IL

