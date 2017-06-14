Jury expected to be seated for Ohio cop's murder retrial
The judge expects a jury to be seated soon for the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz said Tuesday that she thinks a jury will be seated Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M...
|15 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|21 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Mon
|every troll here ...
|2
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Sun
|whoooooo
|8
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|7
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Jun 1
|whooooo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC