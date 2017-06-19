Jury begins deliberations in Ohio officer's murder retrial

Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at t... CINCINNATI - Jurors began deliberations Monday in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after pulling him over for a missing front license plate. The nine whites and three blacks on the jury heard testimony from more than 20 witnesses and saw more than 100 pieces of evidence presented in Ray Tensing's trial on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the July 2015 death of Sam DuBose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.