Judge: Boy charged in woman's slaying competent for trial
A juvenile court judge says a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend is competent to stand trial. The teen is charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder and murder in the April 6 slaying of 40-year-old Heidi Fay Taylor.
