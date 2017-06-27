Jail, restitution ordered for Ohioan ...

Jail, restitution ordered for Ohioan in fake shooting threat

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio man who falsely reported a planned shooting, prompting extra police security at several churches and synagogues, has been sentenced to spend four months in jail for the hoax. The Blade reports 22-year-old Mohomed Abdouni, of Toledo, told the court he was drunk and used poor judgment when he told the FBI in January that a relative planned to travel from Columbus to Toledo to shoot people at a church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 37 min Duke for Mayor 14
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 42 min Duke for Mayor 26
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) 2 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 10
Gangs allegedly moving to Pike County 7 hr El Kabong fka Mr-... 2
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Jun 20 McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Jun 19 Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC