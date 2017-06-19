ISIS militants stab police officer to death in Indonesia

Trump's liberal foes come together to honor his nemesis and impersonator Alec Baldwin in theater tribute night - and Bill Clinton can't resist taking the mic and having a dig at the President Fugitive disability lawyer Eric Conn wanted over $600m Social Security fraud says he has fled the US using a fake passport, has spent all of his ill-gotten gains and even has a new job Dramatic moment a boat carrying 150 tourists sinks in Colombia 'leaving 25 dead after passengers fail to put on life vests' Mother is arrested after handing her two-year-old barefoot son to strangers at Florida restaurant and telling them 'I can't do it' 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli defies advice to stay quiet and says he 'can't wait' for his fraud trial that begins today Is YOUR clothing ageing you? Fashion guru reveals the biggest style mistakes women are making - from too much black to wearing 'shapeless' outfits ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.