Investigators say father killed son with hatchet
Court records show that an Ohio man who told police he killed his son with a hatchet during a confrontation has been charged with aggravated murder. Fifty-eight-year-old Gabriel Schaaf, of Lewisburg, is scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court.
