Human trafficking victims would get legal relief in Ohio Senate bill
Senate Bill 4, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, would allow trafficking victims to apply to have records removed of some guilty convictions, dismissed charges or findings of not guilty. “If you're a victim of this and you're lucky enough to escape, you shouldn't be penalized twice,” Senate President Larry Obhof said.
