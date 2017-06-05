House conservative: Effort to pass a ...

House conservative: Effort to pass a budget is foundering

Read more: NewsOK.com

An influential conservative lawmaker says Republicans controlling the House are simply stuck and are unable to pass a party budget. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who helped to establish the House Freedom Caucus, is reminding an audience of conservatives that Republicans have to pass an overall budget blueprint before they can try to overhaul the tax code, a GOP priority.

Chicago, IL

