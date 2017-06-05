House conservative: Effort to pass a budget is foundering
An influential conservative lawmaker says Republicans controlling the House are simply stuck and are unable to pass a party budget. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who helped to establish the House Freedom Caucus, is reminding an audience of conservatives that Republicans have to pass an overall budget blueprint before they can try to overhaul the tax code, a GOP priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|2 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|7 hr
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
|Police search for man accused of trafficking To...
|17 hr
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Thu
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Jun 6
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC