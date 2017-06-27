'Handmaids' descend upon Hill to protest health care bill

A group of about 30 women dressed in "Handmaid's Tale"-inspired attire -- red cloaks and white bonnets -- walked the US Capitol grounds Tuesday to protest the proposed GOP health care bill. The activists were part of Planned Parenthood's staged "Peoples' Filibuster" protest against the GOP health care bill, which -- like the House bill passed in May -- aims to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

