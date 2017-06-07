Grand jury indicts 8 in Ohio's larges...

Grand jury indicts 8 in Ohio's largest deer poaching enterpriseScheme ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A grand jury has indicted eight individuals who allegedly were part of a white tail deer-poaching enterprise that saw hundreds of animals illegally killed, resulting in nearly 3,000 pounds of deer meat, and netting of thousands of dollars in profit. A two-year investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources revealed that ringleader John Zayac, 70, of Broadview Heights, worked with seven others to intentionally falsify information to the state of Ohio regarding the number of deer they bagged as required by law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) 5 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Tue Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Jun 5 every troll here ... 2
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... Jun 4 Casket People 7
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Jun 1 whooooo 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC