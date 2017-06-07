Grand jury indicts 8 in Ohio's largest deer poaching enterpriseScheme ...
A grand jury has indicted eight individuals who allegedly were part of a white tail deer-poaching enterprise that saw hundreds of animals illegally killed, resulting in nearly 3,000 pounds of deer meat, and netting of thousands of dollars in profit. A two-year investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources revealed that ringleader John Zayac, 70, of Broadview Heights, worked with seven others to intentionally falsify information to the state of Ohio regarding the number of deer they bagged as required by law.
