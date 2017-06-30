Grand jury declines to indict deputy in mana s fatal shooting
A prosecutor says an Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man who pointed a loaded shotgun at him and ignored orders to drop the gun won't face criminal charges. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser says a grand jury Thursday declined to indict the deputy in 32-year-old Jacob Faulkner's death.
