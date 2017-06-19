GOP's Mike DeWine enters race for Ohi...

GOP's Mike DeWine enters race for Ohio governor Read Story Julie Carr Smyth, AP

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 race for Ohio governor positioned as one of the state's longest serving and best known politicians. The 70-year-old Republican made his long-anticipated announcement Sunday at his annual ice cream social at his Cedarville home in southwest Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 59 min Dangerous Dan 1
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Jun 20 McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Jun 20 ftw 3
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Jun 19 Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Jun 18 Campfire song 2
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Jun 18 Backroom healthcare 148
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,610 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC