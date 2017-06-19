GOP's Mike DeWine enters race for Ohio governor Read Story Julie Carr Smyth, AP
Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 race for Ohio governor positioned as one of the state's longest serving and best known politicians. The 70-year-old Republican made his long-anticipated announcement Sunday at his annual ice cream social at his Cedarville home in southwest Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|59 min
|Dangerous Dan
|1
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Jun 20
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Jun 18
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC