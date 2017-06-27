GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio under pressure on health bill
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law. less Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation ... more Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|33
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|12 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|10
|Gangs allegedly moving to Pike County
|19 hr
|El Kabong fka Mr-...
|2
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Jun 20
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC