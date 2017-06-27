GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio under pr...

GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio under pressure on health bill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law. less Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation ... more Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 7 hr Duke for Mayor 33
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 12 hr Duke for Mayor 14
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) 14 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 10
Gangs allegedly moving to Pike County 19 hr El Kabong fka Mr-... 2
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Jun 20 McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Jun 19 Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC