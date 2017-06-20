GOP budget deadlock imperils Trump ho...

GOP budget deadlock imperils Trump hopes for tax overhaul

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

If Republicans can't pass a budget, forget about a major overhaul of the nation's tax code - at least if they want a GOP-only approach with President Donald Trump that would avoid Democratic delaying tactics. Congressional Republicans are struggling to first figure out a budget, but despite weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, they remain stuck.

