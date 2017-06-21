Goodwill returns $97K to Ohio couple in mistaken donation

The Times Recorder reports two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week. The duffel bag also contained legal documents and the last will and testament for Dan and Lynette Leckrone of Lewisville, about 115 miles west of Columbus.

