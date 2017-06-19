Gerrymandering limits Democrats' political clout in Ohio
Set aside a Republican-controlled process to gerrymander, and Ohio would have one or two more Democratic representatives in Congress and an extra five Democrats in the Ohio House, according to a new AP analysis of 2016 election returns. The Ohio details were part of a national analysis by the Associated Press that determined the political nature of drawing congressional districts has enhanced the Republicans' hold on the U.S. House.
