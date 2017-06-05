Fired FBI Director Comey faces Senate and rebuts Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey, testifies before a House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee budget hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's F... . FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."
#2 12 hrs ago
Clearly, former FBI Chief Comey is not independent but is under the Attorney General Sessions who is under president Trump. FBI cannot use false blames with zero crimes done by the Trump campaign for endless shadow investigation aiming at undermining the Trump administration capability to perform its job for the American people. The idea that Comey can keep investigation during more than a year without proving any crime done whatsoever only to sabotage president Trump as ordered by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats who would rather take America down and strengthen ISIS Caliphate and the Iranian nuke regime. Comey acted as kindergarten boy who supposed to summarize a meeting with anybody including the President without justifying it with possible lies of the President which is offensive attack on America. James Comey is causing major damage to US economy and stock market but he will fail big time and his partisan corruption and dysfunction will be remembered for generations to come. James Comey's efforts to incite and push for a violent coup and civil war in America together with the Democratic Party America haters, Israel haters, anti-Semitic and the Jihadist sympathizers liberal Democrats will fail and he will be defeated by president trump and the American people. Undoubtedly, James Comey was the most untrusted and traitorous FBI chief who was used by the Democratic Party during more than a year to undermine Donald Trump election campaign and presidency using a made up Dossier by a British agent that Comey was seeking to employ as an FBI agent which aimed at using Russian prostitutes from M0zcow to topple Trump Presidency. The conspiracy of Hillary Clinton and James Comey against Trump used Deep State agents within the US Intelligence to leak top secrets about Russian efforts to interfere in the elections of 2016 which Hillary falsely blames with the Democratic Party for her defeat to Donald Trump. James Comey was soft on Hillary Clinton crimes against the American people including using top secrets in a private secret server of Hillary since 2009. James Comey was soft on the Jihadist terrorists of ISIS that he was ‘following’ but was not able to stop their murderous attacks on Americans. James Comey as FBI Chief was the most disloyal to the constitution and the rule of law in US history when he used a fake investigation of no crime to put Trump under a cloud of suspicion and false blames which prevented President Trump from performing his job as president that he was elected by the American people to do his best. Comey was part of the Deep State leaking to the liberal media of Hillary Clinton and George Soros and using the America hating media led by the NY Times and CNN to lead a coup and violent revolution including civil war in America. Comey is a traitor who caused huge damge to the American constitution and the rule of law and pushing for anarchy as ordered by Hillary Clinton who paid Comey 6 million dollars as first payment in 2013 from the Clinton Foundation of ‘Pay for Play’ for his services for covering-up her crimes against America, covering up the crimes of the Clinton foundation and for Deep State coup by the corrupt Democratic traitorous party against President Trump. Comey is a disgrace and so is Hillary Clinton who used him against America.
#3 12 hrs ago
Comey, blah blah blah yada yada yada and I can't tell you why I did not prosecute Hillary for her crimes. Well I did reread the file on Vince Foster.
#4 1 hr ago
Comey the bungler admits X-Attorney General Loretta Lynch urged him NOT to call the Hillary Investigation an investigation, but instead call it a "matter." It's enough to send Lynch to the gallows for top level political corruption. Next Comey admits "Leaking" special government information to a "personal friend" to "Leak" to the press. And for that bit of corruption, Comey too should be sent to the gallows along with Loretta Lynch.
#5 48 min ago
So how's that relevant to Loser Donald Trump being Vladimir Putin's lap dog and firing Comey because Comey wouldn't end the investigation into Loser Donald Trump's and Russia's meddling in the November election to ensure Trump wins?
#6 30 min ago
Former FBI director James Comey has accused the Trump administration of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing, in dramatic testimony that threatened to undermine Donald Trump's presidency.
And the hangmen's noose is tightening
#7 12 min ago
..........
Guess again. Trump won. And Comey bungles again. What fired employee doesn't cry his damn boss lied? On top of admitting the corrupt Loretta Lynch told him to NOT to call the Hillary Investigation an Investigation, after he illegally let Lynch off the hook by saying, "Hillary was extremely careless but I don't recommend charges," Comey went on to reveal he "Leaked" sensitive information to his "personal friend" to "Leak" to the press. Both Lynch and Comey deserve prison time. Who's next? Susan Rice and Samantha Powers? We'll keep the gallows ready.
#8 5 min ago
It is Comey lying again. He testified that Trump's Tweet led him to leak his "memo" to the public, when in fact, the memo was leaked the day before the Tweet. More perjury.
Further, by his own admission, he is a coward and duplicitous. Recognizing that and his obvious subversion was the reason Trump fired him. He was asked if Trump was being investigated. He repeatedly told Trump he was not being investigated. However, when asked to clear the clouds being generated in the media and public as to whether he was being investigated, he refused. As that continued, it was obvious his intent was to subvert the Presidency and weaken our government. There are other examples of his duplicity and wrong intent. It is doubtful the "memos" existed at the time claimed. Such paranoid, weak and subversive personalities often create intricate methods of continuing their subversion. His testimony continues to show his intent to cast doubt and clouds on Trump. However, his actual actions prove his subversion. He refuses to investigate, or prosecute obvious and provable criminal actions by Clinton and Lynch and possibly Bill Clinton and Obama, but he refuses to remove clouds about Trump, even though he repeatedly admitted there was nothing to investigate. It's all a very deranged subversion tactic of a very weak and cowardly man.
