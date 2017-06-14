Execs, academics among 15 named to Oh...

Execs, academics among 15 named to Ohio aviation panel

14 hrs ago

Public members of the newly formed Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee include academics, corporate leaders in aeronautics fields and experts in airports and flying. State Sen. Bill Beagle, a Tipp City Republican, announced the 15 appointees Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

