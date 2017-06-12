Ex-police officer expected to testify...

Ex-police officer expected to testify in Ohio murder retrial

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing talks to his mother, Amy Tensing, at the conclusion of his retrial, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 48 min original vwo 9
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Tue Allen 1
News No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ... Jun 13 Trump Is Your POTUS 8
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 12 whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards Jun 12 Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Jun 9 Las Cruces Retiree 81
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC