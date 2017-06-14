Efforts to seat jury to resume in Ohio cop shooting retrial
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him. Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|10 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|18 hr
|every troll here ...
|2
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Sun
|whoooooo
|8
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|Sun
|Casket People
|7
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Jun 1
|whooooo
|4
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|May 31
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC