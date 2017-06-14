Drug fight must go on in Ohio

Drug fight must go on in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

Buckeye State residents should, perhaps, take some pride in knowing the American Medical Association calls Ohio the top state in the country, in terms of monitoring prescription drugs. The Board of Pharmacy's Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System, established in 2006, has processed more than 24 million queries from doctors and other health professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... 20 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Tue Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Mon Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Mon every troll here ... 2
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Sun whoooooo 8
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... Jun 4 Casket People 7
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Jun 1 whooooo 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC