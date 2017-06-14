Drug fight must go on in Ohio
Buckeye State residents should, perhaps, take some pride in knowing the American Medical Association calls Ohio the top state in the country, in terms of monitoring prescription drugs. The Board of Pharmacy's Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System, established in 2006, has processed more than 24 million queries from doctors and other health professionals.
