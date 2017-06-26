DeWine vows to fight Ohioa s issues -
The Cedarville resident and current Ohio attorney general officially announced his gubenatorial candidacy June 25 during his annual ice cream social at his home. "I run for governor because there are challenges," he told the Gazette.
