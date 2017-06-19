Democratsa disputes simmer after special election losses
Democrats were left picking up the pieces after spending millions of dollars from the party's war chest to back a young candidate in a traditionally red district outside Atlanta and pushing hard for their base of supporters from around the country to donate to him too. The loss in the high-profile, costly race was only exacerbated by a second defeat Tuesday night in a race that flew mostly under the radar: Democrats also lost a special election in South Carolina.
