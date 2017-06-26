Democrats enter 2018 races for Ohio treasurer, auditor
Former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson Jr. has filed to run for state treasurer and former U.S. Rep. Zack Space has filed to run for state auditor. Their decisions give Democrats at least one candidate for each of next year's open statewide races.
