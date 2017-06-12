Defense to present its case in Ohio p...

Defense to present its case in Ohio police shooting retrial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, listen to proceedings during the fourth day of testimony in former University of Cincinnati police officer... . Stewart Mathews, defense attorney for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, points at an image from Tensing's body camera during testimony in Tensing's retrial Tuesday, June 13, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Tue Allen 1
News No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ... Tue Trump Is Your POTUS 8
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Tue Spend it all oaf 5
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 12 whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards Jun 12 Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Jun 9 Las Cruces Retiree 81
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC