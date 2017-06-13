Court filing: Marsh seeks OK to sell ...

Court filing: Marsh seeks OK to sell 26 grocery stores

14 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A bankruptcy court document says two Ohio-based grocery chains have agreed to buy 26 of Marsh Supermarkets' 44 remaining stores for a total of $24 million. The court filing posted Tuesday says Fishers-based Marsh is seeking court approval to sell 11 stores to Kroger Co.

Chicago, IL

