Couple plead to charges in 2-year-old...

Couple plead to charges in 2-year-olda s shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The parents of a 2-year-old Ohio girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother have pleaded to misdemeanor charges in the death. Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Wednesday in a Toledo courtroom for failing to secure a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... 36 min Gov Corbutt of th... 1
News Police search for man accused of trafficking To... 9 hr Reality Speaks 3
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Thu CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 6 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Jun 5 every troll here ... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC