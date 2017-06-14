Council will allow growing of medical marijuana in Cleveland
The city council has reversed Cleveland's moratorium on growing medical marijuana but is keeping bans on processing marijuana into medical products and establishing dispensaries. Cleveland.com reports that the council rolled back the moratorium on cultivation Monday, after its president raised concerns that the city could miss out on substantial tax revenue if it banned cultivation as Ohio begins allowing and regulating it.
