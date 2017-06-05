Conservative: GOP stuck on budget, th...

Conservative: GOP stuck on budget, threat to tax overhaul

An influential House conservative said Friday that Republicans are simply stuck and unable to pass a budget, which would imperil President Donald Trump and the GOP's plans for an overhaul of the tax code. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sounded the warning at a gathering of conservatives in Washington as the GOP-led Congress faces a busy list of legislative agenda items and a dwindling amount of time to do them.

