Confederate statutes remain part of Ohio Civil War landmark

Rain slices down the bayonet of the bronze Confederate soldier guarding the entrance to a Civil War cemetery on Sandusky Bay where some 267 Rebel officers and soldiers are buried. The 19-foot-tall statue that has been dubbed "The Lookout" for his gaze out over the water, was erected in 1910 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy as a memorial to the fallen soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.