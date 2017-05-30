Confederate statutes remain part of O...

Confederate statutes remain part of Ohio Civil War landmark

Rain slices down the bayonet of the bronze Confederate soldier guarding the entrance to a Civil War cemetery on Sandusky Bay where some 267 Rebel officers and soldiers are buried. The 19-foot-tall statue that has been dubbed "The Lookout" for his gaze out over the water, was erected in 1910 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy as a memorial to the fallen soldiers.

