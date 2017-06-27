Competition Bureau of Canada gives $4...

Competition Bureau of Canada gives $4.4B Couche-Tard deal green light

The Competition Bureau of Canada is giving the green light to Alimentation Couche-Tard to purchase its American fuel and convenience store rival CST Brands Inc., provided the company sell some of CST's Canadian assets to Parkland. In a statement Tuesday, the company based in Laval, Que., said the Competition Bureau gave them the clearance for the acquisition of CST Brands, and the transaction with Parkland Fuel Corp. .

Chicago, IL

