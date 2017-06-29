Cincinnati Oks marijuana cultivation in industrial districts
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Councilman Chris Seelbach said at Wednesday's meeting that he wished the council was voting on full decriminalization of marijuana. The state license application for large-scale cultivators is Friday.
