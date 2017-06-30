Central Ohio Man Accused Of Misusing ...

Central Ohio Man Accused Of Misusing Charitable Funds

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a lawsuit against a Canal Winchester man accused of using charitable funds for personal, non-charitable purposes. The lawsuit accuses Bobby J. Walker and his organization, Central Ohio Community Involvement Foundation, of violating Ohio's Charitable Trust Act and Charitable Organizations Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ... 3 hr huntcoyotes 38
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) 10 hr Big Johnson 8
News RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U.... 23 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method Thu Reality Speaks 2
News ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr... Thu Big Johnson 2
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Wed Reality Speaks 38
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Wed ohiogoat 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC