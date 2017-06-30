Central Ohio Man Accused Of Misusing Charitable Funds
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a lawsuit against a Canal Winchester man accused of using charitable funds for personal, non-charitable purposes. The lawsuit accuses Bobby J. Walker and his organization, Central Ohio Community Involvement Foundation, of violating Ohio's Charitable Trust Act and Charitable Organizations Act.
