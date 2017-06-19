Canal Winchester lawyer picked for Ohio House vacancy
The appointment of Richard D. Brown to the 20th District seat is expected to be approved by House Democrats at a session next week. Brown will succeed Heather Bishoff, of Blacklick, who resigned amid her third term in April to move to San Diego with her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Jun 20
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Jun 18
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC