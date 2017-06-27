Brother of Ohio pastor shot dead during service gets 31 years to life
An Ohio man convicted of fatally shooting his brother, a pastor, during a Sunday morning church service in 2016 was sentenced on Wednesday to 31 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. Daniel Schooler, 69, was sentenced to a range of 15 years to life for murder and an additional three years for using a firearm in the crime after a jury found him guilty earlier in June, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr said in a statement.
