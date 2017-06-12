BGSU student among 5 killed in 2 Ohio...

BGSU student among 5 killed in 2 Ohio cities

A man suspected of fatally shooting a mother and her two college-age daughters is believed to have killed a married couple afterward in another city, a sheriff said Tuesday. Stark County Sheriff George Maier identified the suspect as 45-year-old George Brinkman Jr., who was taken into custody early Tuesday after a standoff in Brunswick, south of Cleveland.

