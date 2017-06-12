BGSU student among 5 killed in 2 Ohio cities
A man suspected of fatally shooting a mother and her two college-age daughters is believed to have killed a married couple afterward in another city, a sheriff said Tuesday. Stark County Sheriff George Maier identified the suspect as 45-year-old George Brinkman Jr., who was taken into custody early Tuesday after a standoff in Brunswick, south of Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|2 hr
|Allen
|1
|No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ...
|10 hr
|Trump Is Your POTUS
|8
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|12 hr
|Spend it all oaf
|5
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Mon
|whooooooooooooooooo
|3
|Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards
|Mon
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Jun 9
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC