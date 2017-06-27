Ban on dilation and evacuation abortions now before Ohio Senate
The Ohio Senate is poised to move legislation that would ban a commonly used abortion procedure, generally blocking abortions about 13 weeks after conception. The Senate Judiciary Committee signed off Tuesday on Senate Bill 145, setting up a potential floor vote Wednesday during what could be the Senate's final voting session before lawmakers' summer recess.
