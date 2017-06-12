At age 87, waiting and hoping for execution of wife's killer

In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo, Norman Stout points to where fragments of lead remain in his face after he was shot and left for dead in a 1984 robbery that killed his wife, Mary Jane Stout, in New Concord, Ohio. Norman Stout is frustrated by the delays in carrying out the execution of his wife's condemned killer, John Stumpf, whose January 2018 execution was recently postponed to November next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.