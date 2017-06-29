Appeals court ruling opens door to Ohio resuming executions
Ohio moved a step closer to resuming executions as a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday in the state's favor in a case over its lethal injection process. In an 8-6 vote, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reversed a judge's order that delayed three executions after he declared Ohio's lethal injection process unconstitutional.
