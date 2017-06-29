Appeals court ruling opens door to Oh...

Appeals court ruling opens door to Ohio resuming executions

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Ohio moved a step closer to resuming executions as a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday in the state's favor in a case over its lethal injection process. In an 8-6 vote, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reversed a judge's order that delayed three executions after he declared Ohio's lethal injection process unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ... 2 hr Just Think 37
News RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U.... 3 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method 14 hr Reality Speaks 2
News ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr... 15 hr Big Johnson 2
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Wed Reality Speaks 38
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Wed ohiogoat 2
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Jun 27 Duke for Mayor 14
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC