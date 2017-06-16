Anthem CEO on Ohio exit: 'those marke...

Anthem CEO on Ohio exit: 'those markets are not sustainable'

Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish announced earlier this month that his company would be pulling out of the Obamacare exchange in Ohio. Yesterday Swedish appeared on CNBC and defended that decision saying some Obamacare markets are not sustainable: "It's a complicated decision," Swedish said.

Chicago, IL

