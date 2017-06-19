Air Force Thunderbirds, jet trainer s...

Air Force Thunderbirds, jet trainer set for Ohio air show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Lockheed Martin's newest jet trainer will be featured at annual air show this weekend in southwestern Ohio. Organizers of the Vectren Dayton Air Show say Lockheed Martin's new T-50A aircraft will be featured at the event Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Tue McDonald CON Drum... 16
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Jun 20 ftw 3
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) Jun 19 Reality Speaks 195
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Jun 18 Campfire song 2
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Jun 18 Backroom healthcare 148
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Jun 17 Solarman 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC