Air Force Thunderbirds, jet trainer set for Ohio air show
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Lockheed Martin's newest jet trainer will be featured at annual air show this weekend in southwestern Ohio. Organizers of the Vectren Dayton Air Show say Lockheed Martin's new T-50A aircraft will be featured at the event Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Tue
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Jun 18
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC