ACT to score incorrect versions of paper tests taken by Ohio students

16 hrs ago

The testing organization sent incorrect versions of the paper test to 21 school districts that had selected the April 19 testing date, according to the Ohio Department of Education. ACT initially said it did not intend to score those versions, and offered vouchers to students to retake the test for free in the future, a decision criticized by state and local education officials.

