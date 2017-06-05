A look at high-profile police-related...

A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The 12-year-old black boy was fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer near a gazebo in a re... . FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, photos of Samuel DuBose hang on a pole at a memorial near where he was shot and killed by University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop in... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Fri Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Fri Las Cruces Retiree 81
News Police search for man accused of trafficking To... Fri Reality Speaks 3
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Jun 8 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 6 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,337 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC