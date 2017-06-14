14-year-old charged with killing dad wona t be tried as adult
A judge has ruled the case of a 14-year-old Ohio girl charged with killing her father will remain in juvenile court. The Butler County judge on Monday said the case is serious, but that she considered the girl's age and lack of a prior record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|5 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Mon
|every troll here ...
|2
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Sun
|whoooooo
|8
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|7
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Jun 1
|whooooo
|4
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|May 31
|Daren Meddock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC