14-year-old charged with killing dad wona t be tried as adult

A judge has ruled the case of a 14-year-old Ohio girl charged with killing her father will remain in juvenile court. The Butler County judge on Monday said the case is serious, but that she considered the girl's age and lack of a prior record.

