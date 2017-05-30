1-year-old Ohio boy hospitalized after opioid overdose
Police say the boy's 9-year-old brother called 911 Thursday evening after he noticed the infant had stopped breathing. Paramedics arrived at their home in Akron and gave the child a dose of Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
