Woman sentenced to probation for luring man to his death
An Ohio woman once charged with aggravated murder will avoid prison time after being sentenced on a reduced charge for luring a man to his death. Antwanette Kennedy was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation on an obstruction of justice charge for her role in the 2014 death of Maurise Kerns in Youngstown.
