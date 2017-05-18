Woman sentenced to probation for luri...

Woman sentenced to probation for luring man to his death

An Ohio woman once charged with aggravated murder will avoid prison time after being sentenced on a reduced charge for luring a man to his death. Antwanette Kennedy was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation on an obstruction of justice charge for her role in the 2014 death of Maurise Kerns in Youngstown.

